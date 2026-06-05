Troopers search for witnesses in deadly hit-and-run on I-5 in Seattle

SEATTLE — Troopers are searching for witnesses in a deadly hit-and-run on I-5 in Seattle earlier this week.

According to a release sent out on Friday morning by Trooper Rick Johnson with the Washington State Patrol, at approximately 12:55 a.m. on Sunday, May 31, 2026, a 911 caller reported that a pedestrian was hit on I-5 near Mercer St.

Arriving troopers determined that the pedestrian was walking in a lane and was struck twice by two different vehicles.

The first vehicle was a black Honda sedan; the driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Witnesses reported a second vehicle then struck the pedestrian but did not stop.

Detectives identified a possible description of the second vehicle: a silver or white 2016-2020 Kia Optima.

Detectives would like to speak with the driver of this vehicle and are asking anyone with information to email Detective Bergeron at Judah.Bergeron@wsp.wa.gov.

©2026 Cox Media Group