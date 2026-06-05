2K gallons of water used after Tesla Cybertruck crashes, sets fire along SR 167 in Pacific

Emergency crews had to use over 2,000 gallons of water to extinguish a fire after a Tesla Cybertruck crashed and went up in flames along SR 167 in Pacific, according to Trooper Watts with the Washington State Patrol.

Troopers reported at around 8:30 p.m. that the northbound lanes of State Route 167 were fully blocked after an electric vehicle collided with the center median cable barrier and caught fire.

Traffic was diverted to Jovita Blvd. to bypass the scene.

Six hours later, at around 2:45 a.m., Trooper Watts confirmed that the fire had been extinguished and the vehicle removed after over 2,000 gallons of water were used to douse the flames.

No injuries were reported, troopers say.

Thanks for everyone’s patience. After 2000+ gallons of water, the fire was extinguished snd the vehicle was removed. Thankfully, no injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/NcWW9Sl51O — Trooper Kameron Watts (@wspd1pio) June 5, 2026

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