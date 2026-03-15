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Troopers say driver crashed through barrier on SR 410 after weaving through traffic

By KIRO 7 News Staff
SR 410 Crash
By KIRO 7 News Staff

SUMNER, Wash. — Troopers with Washington State Patrol arrested someone from driving under the influence after they ended up in a ditch.

It happened Saturday evening on eastbound SR 410 on Elhi Hill in Sumner.

Troopers say the driver crashed into the barrier while cutting in and out of traffic and then landed in a ditch.

She had minor injuries and was able to get out of her car before help arrived.

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