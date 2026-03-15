Troopers say driver crashed through barrier on SR 410 after weaving through traffic

SUMNER, Wash. — Troopers with Washington State Patrol arrested someone from driving under the influence after they ended up in a ditch.

It happened Saturday evening on eastbound SR 410 on Elhi Hill in Sumner.

Troopers are on scene of a 1 car-barrier-ditch collision on EB SR-410 on Elhi Hill. This vehicle reportedly crashed into the barrier while cutting in and out of traffic.



The driver is in custody for DUI with minor injuries. She was able to self extricate before Troopers arrived. pic.twitter.com/sCMiMVAYa1 — Trooper Kameron Watts (@wspd1pio) March 15, 2026

Troopers say the driver crashed into the barrier while cutting in and out of traffic and then landed in a ditch.

She had minor injuries and was able to get out of her car before help arrived.

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