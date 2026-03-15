Troopers say driver crashed through barrier on SR 410 after weaving through traffic

SUMNER, Wash. — Troopers with Washington State Patrol arrested someone from driving under the influence after they ended up in a ditch.
It happened Saturday evening on eastbound SR 410 on Elhi Hill in Sumner.
Troopers are on scene of a 1 car-barrier-ditch collision on EB SR-410 on Elhi Hill. This vehicle reportedly crashed into the barrier while cutting in and out of traffic.— Trooper Kameron Watts (@wspd1pio) March 15, 2026
The driver is in custody for DUI with minor injuries. She was able to self extricate before Troopers arrived. pic.twitter.com/sCMiMVAYa1
Troopers say the driver crashed into the barrier while cutting in and out of traffic and then landed in a ditch.
She had minor injuries and was able to get out of her car before help arrived.
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