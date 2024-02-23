Troopers investigating road rage shooting between two vehicles along I-5 near Northgate

NORTHGATE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is investigating a shooting that happened near Northgate just before 11 a.m. Friday.

A box truck was involved in a road rage incident with a gray sedan, according to witnesses.

A man then shot once into the passenger door before driving away.

“No injuries,” said Trooper Rick Johnson. “Call WSP with info.”

