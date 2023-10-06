Troopers investigating fatal crash in Marysville involving ‘unique situation’

MARYSVILLE, Wash. —



One person was killed in a rollover crash on a southbound Interstate 5 offramp in Marysville, but few details have been released.

It happened at around 2:30 a.m. Friday on the offramp to State Route 528, which is closed. There is no estimate for when it will reopen.

Multiple troopers and police officers are at the scene.

It was extremely foggy in the area when our news crew arrived at the scene, so much so that it was difficult to see the mangled car on its side up an embankment. It appears that only one car was involved.

Troopers did not give us details about what led up to the crash but called it a “unique situation.”

Once there is daylight, a drone will be used to map out the scene. Investigators are taking photos and searching the area.

Detectives are in the early stages of the investigation and more information will be released when it becomes available, according to Trooper Kelsey Harding.

WSP has shutdown the Southbound I-5 off ramp onto SR 528 to investigate a deadly accident, one person is dead. There’s a car on its side in the embankment, it’s completely destroyed. There is heavy fog in the area, folks please drive slow. Unclear when it the off-ramp will reopen pic.twitter.com/utfRYWdls7 — Briseida Holguin (@BriseidaHolguin) October 6, 2023

