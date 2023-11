SHELTON, Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Shelton on Tuesday.

WSP said the crash happened on northbound State Route 101 at milepost 345, near the ramp of Wallace Kneeland by Walmart.

WSP said the road will be blocked until around 5:30 p.m.

Troopers and deputies from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office have both responded.

WSP first posted about the crash around 3 p.m.





