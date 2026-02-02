Troopers find driver out of gas after dangerously speeding down I-90

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol says a driver was seen hitting speeds of over 90 miles per hour on Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass.

Troopers say that the car was driving erratically, passing other cars on the shoulder and drifting in and out of lanes.

Troopers eventually caught up with the car near Tiger Mountain Summit after the car ran out of gas.

There was also a child in the car.

Troopers arrested the driver for suspicion of DUI, reckless driving and reckless endangerment charges.

The child is safe, and the car was impounded.

