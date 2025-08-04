Local

State troopers catch motorcycle speeding with the help of aviation unit

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Speeding Motorcycle in Auburn Washington State Patrol (Washington State Patrol)
AUBURN, Wash. — Washington State Patrol says that they were able to catch a person who was speeding on a motorcycle with the help of their aviation unit, Smokey.

Deputies say that Smokey saw the bike in Auburn early Sunday morning going 96 mph in 60 mph area on State Route 167.

When troopers tried to stop the bike, the rider sped off.

They were later able to track the bike in Federal Way, Auburn, and then the Lake Tapps area.

The person riding a motorcycle with the same description was witnessed by a trooper going into a parking garage.

The motorcycle riders were stopped and arrested on DUI and eluding law enforcement charges.

