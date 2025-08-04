State troopers catch motorcycle speeding with the help of aviation unit

AUBURN, Wash. — Washington State Patrol says that they were able to catch a person who was speeding on a motorcycle with the help of their aviation unit, Smokey.

Deputies say that Smokey saw the bike in Auburn early Sunday morning going 96 mph in 60 mph area on State Route 167.

When troopers tried to stop the bike, the rider sped off.

They were later able to track the bike in Federal Way, Auburn, and then the Lake Tapps area.

The person riding a motorcycle with the same description was witnessed by a trooper going into a parking garage.

The motorcycle riders were stopped and arrested on DUI and eluding law enforcement charges.

…the riders description jump into another vehicle. That vehicle was stopped and the motorcycle rider was arrested for DUI and Eluding. Off to jail!! — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) August 3, 2025

