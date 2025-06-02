Trooper in unmarked car nabs DUI driver after 100mph chase on I-5

TUKWILA, Wash. — Washington State Patrol arrested a man Monday morning after a chase that reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour on I-5.

It all started around 4 a.m. in Tukwila.

Troopers say the driver refused to pull over for troopers, and eventually, they had to stop chasing the car. They were worried it could cause a crash.

However, a trooper in an unmarked car was able to follow the driver to an apartment complex in Kent.

Ultimately, the driver was arrested for eluding law enforcement and for driving under the influence.

