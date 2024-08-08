Trooper stung while rescuing bee hive from I-90 in North Bend

A Washington State Patrol trooper safely relocated a honey bee hive found in the roadway on Interstate 90 in North Bend, according to a release from the department.

On Thursday, Trooper Dennis encountered the hive while on patrol.

After securing the bees, he safely transported the hive to a nearby area where the bees could continue to pollinate wildflowers.

During the rescue, Trooper Dennis, who has been nicknamed “The Bee Keeper,” was stung twice.

The incident serves as a reminder to drivers to secure their loads to prevent hazards on the road.

