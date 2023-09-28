Trio of Marysville schools closed after water main breaks

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Three Marysville schools have been temporary closed this week following a water main burst on Tuesday morning.

This includes one elementary school and two high schools, which are closed because of potentially dangerous drinking water according to the district.

The affected area ranged from Marine Drive to 74th Street North East on 27th Avenue North East.

Initially, a neighborhood in Tulalip had also lost their water service on Tuesday. That has since been restored, however water at the schools has remains out.

The school district says that while older students will remain online until repairs are complete, elementary children have moved to the Tulalip Boys and Girls Club.

