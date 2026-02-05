Trial begins for man accused of using slurs, beating trans woman in Seattle’s U-District

This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

Trial for the man King County prosecutors say brutally beat a trans woman in Seattle’s U-District last March began Wednesday.

Andre Karlow, 39, has been charged with second-degree assault and a hate crime for the alleged unprovoked attack on Andy Holcepl.

In March 2025, just after 6 p.m., Holcepl was attacked by a group of people. The suspects used anti-transgender slurs during the assault, according to court documents obtained by KIRO Newsradio. Holcepl suffered multiple injuries before she was able to escape and contact the police.

“Mr. Karlow and his group immediately escalated. They charged at her. They began assaulting her,” King County Prosecutor Yessenia Manzo said during opening statements Wednesday. “They punched her in the face. They punched her in the teeth. They punched her in the throat. They took her to the ground … and they kicked her repeatedly while she was on the ground.”

“Andre Karlow is innocent. He did not commit a hate crime. and he did not cause substantial bodily injuries to Ms. Holcepl,” Karlow’s attorney countered during opening statements. “They have to prove that Mr. Karlow assaulted Ms. Holcepl because he thought she was trans. Mr. Karlow didn’t know she was trans.”

Victim’s testimony

Holcepl took the stand Wednesday afternoon and recounted that day last March.

She was walking to meet her partner to go to the Mariners’ Opening Day game when she encountered four men, whom she said were initially catcalling young girls. The group then turned their attention to her and began hurling anti-trans slurs before the attack escalated.

She said Karlow punched her in the mouth, breaking her teeth.

“They were holding me down and kicking me and kicking me. I was trying to cover my face, and I was trying to plead with them to stop,” Holcepl said. “I know Mr. Karlow was the main one holding me, but I’m not sure who all were kicking me. I just felt the kicks.”

A prosecuting attorney shared with Judge Jim Rodgers a recorded phone call they alleged Karlow made from the King County jail.

“If I didn’t hate trans people before, I do now, absolutely,” Karlow is heard saying in the recording, although it is unclear who he is speaking to. “I think Trump should kill them. Get them out of here. Make them canoe across the Atlantic during hurricane season … I’m pissed. You know I’m pissed.”

Holcepl will be back on the stand tomorrow morning to finish direct examination, with cross-examination to follow later Thursday.

Karlow has additionally pleaded not guilty to another hate crime case in King County, when he allegedly used anti-transgender slurs and attacked a transgender fare enforcement officer for Sound Transit. This incident occurred back in September 2024.

