Trial begins for former SuperSonics star Shawn Kemp

The trial for former NBA SuperSonics star Shawn Kemp begins Thursday.

He’s charged with first-degree assault for a 2023 shooting in the Tacoma Mall parking lot.

The Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office says pretrial motions begin Thursday, and jury selection could take place as soon as Tuesday.

Kemp is accused of firing three rounds at a parked SUV. Kemp claims he tracked his stolen cellphone to the people inside. No one was hurt, but one bullet hit a nearby parked car.

Kemp told police he fired in self-defense.

In a video from the 2023 incident, you can hear Kemp explain his frustration about his stolen phone. He says he didn’t call the police because he didn’t think they’d show up in time, and he was tired of being ripped off.

Police say Kemp was at a concert in Seattle when his car was broken into, and his cell phone was stolen. Kemp tracked the phone to the mall the next day.

The phone was never found.

During Kemp’s arraignment last May, Pierce County Judge Craig Adams noted that Kemp had no criminal history. He pleaded not guilty to the assault charges.

Kemp was released on personal recognizance and must stay at his Renton home, though he is allowed to travel out of state for business purposes only. He’s currently the owner of Kemp’s Cannabis in Seattle.

In addition to playing for the Seattle SuperSonics, Kemp played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Portland Trail Blazers, and Orlando Magic.

Nicknamed “Reign Man”, he was a six-time NBA All-Star and a three-time All-NBA Second Team member.

