Tree on homes in Issaquah as damage from Tuesday’s windstorm continues

By KIRO 7 News Staff

A tree fell on two homes in Issaquah, as fierce winds continued to blow across the region during Tuesday’s storm.

Trees also fell across powerlines in Lake Stevens, North Bend, and Black Diamond.

A large tree also fell across NE Woodinville Duvall Road Tuesday morning, but was cleared before the windstorm hit its peak.

