Tree on homes in Issaquah as damage from Tuesday’s windstorm continues

A tree fell on two homes in Issaquah, as fierce winds continued to blow across the region during Tuesday’s storm.

The time to stay indoors and avoid travel is here. EF&R has started responding to storm related calls our service area. The winds are expected to continue through tomorrow morning, please be safe. This tree fall is in Issaquah- thankfully, no injuries. pic.twitter.com/R3XWb4TZW5 — Eastside Fire & Rescue (@EastsideFire) November 20, 2024

EFR has responded to another down tree in the Issaquah area into building. This is commute time, please be vigilant and aware of your surroundings if you do have to travel in this weather. This storm is dangerous. pic.twitter.com/kDAiFxsxjL — Eastside Fire & Rescue (@EastsideFire) November 20, 2024

Trees also fell across powerlines in Lake Stevens, North Bend, and Black Diamond.

North Bend- Mt Si Rd & 480th . The tanner crew is in the area. Do not drive over downed lines or under fallen trees. pic.twitter.com/JNw1cKYJRC — Tanner Electric Cooperative (@tannerelectric) November 20, 2024

A tree fell and struck power lines at the 9200 block of 4th ST SE in Lake Stevens. Power is out to sections of LS. pic.twitter.com/2bSGjFS0Xy — Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue (@SnoRegionalFire) November 20, 2024

A large tree also fell across NE Woodinville Duvall Road Tuesday morning, but was cleared before the windstorm hit its peak.

Heads up - NE Woodinville Duvall Rd CLOSED between NE Old Wooden Duvall Rd to West Snoqualmie Val Rd NE until further notice. Please use alternate routes.



A fallen tree is blocking the roadway.



Check https://t.co/M971bwGFJ5 for updates. pic.twitter.com/fSlo7sOWZF — KC Road Services (@kcroads) November 19, 2024

