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Tree falls on WSDOT snowplow east of Skykomish

A WSDOT plow was hit by a falling tree east of Skykomish Friday morning. (WSDOT)

SKYKOMISH, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

A Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) snowplow was struck by a falling tree Friday morning while crews were working along U.S. Highway 2 east of Skykomish.

“No one was hurt,” WSDOT said in an X post. “In fact, this plow driver will be out again tonight.”

WSDOT officials said the crash highlights the dangers road crews face while working in hazardous winter conditions.

“It’s a reminder that when we close roads because of hazards, these risks are real to all of us,” WSDOT spokesperson Lauren Padgett told KIRO 7. “Not even a WSDOT snow plow is immune to that.”

All lanes of U.S. Highway 2 have reopened at Tye River Road, WSDOT said.

But officials urge drivers to be ready for rapidly changing weather conditions.

Frank Lenzi is the News Director for KIRO Newsradio. Read more of his stories here.

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