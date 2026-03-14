Tree falls on WSDOT snowplow east of Skykomish

SKYKOMISH, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

A Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) snowplow was struck by a falling tree Friday morning while crews were working along U.S. Highway 2 east of Skykomish.

“No one was hurt,” WSDOT said in an X post. “In fact, this plow driver will be out again tonight.”

WSDOT officials said the crash highlights the dangers road crews face while working in hazardous winter conditions.

“It’s a reminder that when we close roads because of hazards, these risks are real to all of us,” WSDOT spokesperson Lauren Padgett told KIRO 7. “Not even a WSDOT snow plow is immune to that.”

All lanes of U.S. Highway 2 have reopened at Tye River Road, WSDOT said.

But officials urge drivers to be ready for rapidly changing weather conditions.

One of our plows was struck by a falling tree on US 2 this morning. No one was hurt. In fact, this plow driver will be out again tonight.



It’s a reminder that hazards like this carry real risk for our crews. They are working as quickly and safely as they can. @wsdot https://t.co/Pd1f8WtfW0 pic.twitter.com/xjZRIVnO96 — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) March 13, 2026

Frank Lenzi is the News Director for KIRO Newsradio. Read more of his stories here.

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