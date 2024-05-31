Travelers alerted of possible exposure to measles at SeaTac Airport

Travelers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport may have been exposed to measles, according to Public Health – Seattle & King County.

According to Public Health – Seattle & King County, people who traveled through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on May 10 and May 11 may have been exposed to a resident of Arizona who was traveling to or within Europe.

Possible exposures occurred at the airport on May 10 from about 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and were in the S Concourse, through Customs to the International Arrivals Facility Baggage Claim and May 11 from about 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the A Concourse.

These times include times the affected person was known to be, including two hours after.

Anyone who was in those areas may have been exposed to measles, but more than likely won’t experience symptoms until between May 17, 2024 - June 1, 2024.

People who are also immuno-compromised may take longer to experience symptoms.

According to Public Health – Seattle & King County, transmission of measles can happen before people know they have the disease and before any rash appears.

Fortunately, measles vaccines are not only effective but provide 97% protection against getting infected for your lifetime.

If you develop an illness with a fever or with an unexplained rash, contact a doctor and tell them you may have been exposed to measles. Limit your contact with other people to help prevent further spreading.

More information can be found at kingcounty.gov/measles.

