TRAVEL ALERT: Ferry schedules canceled Sunday due to low tide

SEATTLE — On Saturday, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced some scheduled ferry services will be canceled due to low tides.

Here are the current cancellations:

· 9:30 a.m. sailing from Port Townsend

· 10:15 a.m. sailing from Coupeville

· 11:00 a.m. sailing from Port Townsend

· 11:45 a.m. sailing from Coupeville

WSDOT recommends riders use the Edmonds / Kingston route or the Mukilteo / Clinton route as alternates.

To see the latest and future cancellations visit WSDOT Travel Alerts.

