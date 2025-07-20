Trash pickup service to resume in King, Snohomish Counties on Monday

Republic Services announced that trash pickup for customers in King and Snohomish counties will resume on Monday, the company said in a release.

"Customers will be serviced on their normal collection day and should leave out all their containers," Republic Services said in a service alert.

The news of trash service resuming comes after more than a 10-day work stoppage amid union negotiations with Republic Services.

The Republic Services strike has not ended, but trash pickup is set to resume on Monday, June 21.

Customers in Bellevue will get a service credit on their next bill, the city announced on Facebook.

For more information on trash pickup service, visit republicservices.com.

