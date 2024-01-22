Train service between Seattle and Portland suspended until Tuesday

Amtrak train service between Seattle and Portland has been suspended because of a landslide near Kelso, the company tells MyNorthwest.

“We canceled the trains and provided alternate bus transportation for today’s trip for those affected,” an Amtrak agent said. “They’ve also canceled travel for tomorrow on those routes with the same situation.”

Service was expected to resume Sunday night, but an X post read that “all rail service between Seattle (SEA) and Portland (PDX) will remain suspended until 10:45 AM PT, Tuesday 1/23.”

UPDATE: As of 1:44 PM PT, Due to previous weather events, all rail service between Seattle (SEA) and Portland (PDX) will remain suspended until 10:45 AM PT, Tuesday 1/23. We will provide updates as information becomes available. — Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) January 21, 2024

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the landslide blocked the railroad tracks and triggered a 24-hour moratorium for all passenger trains per BNSF Railway rules.

The disruption impacts several West Coast Amtrak lines, including Coast Starlight trains. Trains previously scheduled to terminate in Seattle will instead terminate in Portland.

There are six daily round-trip Amtrak Cascades trains between Seattle and Portland and one Amtrak Coast Starlight.

Customers can call 1-800-USA-RAIL for assistance.

