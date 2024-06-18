Local

Trailer carrying propane tanks catches fire on Portland freeway

By KIRO 7 News Staff
PORTLAND, Ore. — Interstate 5 in Portland was shut down in both directions around 5 a.m. on Tuesday after a trailer carrying propane tanks spilled out onto the freeway and set on fire.

Portland Fire and Rescue said they were concerned for commuters’ safety due to exploding canisters. Skidmore Overpass was also closed out of precaution.

Large flames and smoke roared above the freeway as crews put water onto the fire.

According to KOIN 6, southbound traffic has since reopened, but authorities continue to divert traffic off the northbound side of the freeway and they expect delays to last throughout the morning.


