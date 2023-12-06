Traffic stinks: I-5 backed up after truck dumps load of manure

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — We all know that traffic stinks, but in this case, you might want to hold your nose.

A dump truck carrying a load of manure overturned in Clark County Wednesday morning, spilling part of its pungent cargo into the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 at the I-205 junction in Salmon Creek.

The Washington State Patrol said the southbound lanes are also affected by the spill.

Traffic is backed up, so drivers should expect delays.

Salmon Creek - NB/SB I5 near I205 JCT - Collision is impacting both directions! Expect delays! pic.twitter.com/KeMh1FmiTf — Trooper Will Finn (@wspd5pio) December 6, 2023

