Local

Traffic stinks: I-5 backed up after truck dumps load of manure

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Dump truck spills load of manure in Clark County (WSDOT)

By KIRO 7 News Staff

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — We all know that traffic stinks, but in this case, you might want to hold your nose.

A dump truck carrying a load of manure overturned in Clark County Wednesday morning, spilling part of its pungent cargo into the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 at the I-205 junction in Salmon Creek.

The Washington State Patrol said the southbound lanes are also affected by the spill.

Traffic is backed up, so drivers should expect delays.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read