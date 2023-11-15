Local

Traffic at a standstill after rollover crash in eastbound I-90 Mount Baker tunnel

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Crash in Mount Baker Tunnel (WSP Trooper Rick Johnson)

SEATTLE — Traffic is stopped after a rollover crash on one side of the eastbound Interstate 90/Mount Baker Tunnel in Seattle Wednesday morning.

The Washington State Department of Transportation reported the crash just east of Rainier Avenue at around 7:30 a.m.

The two left lanes are blocked.

Drivers will need to keep to the right. Traffic is getting by on the other side of the tunnel.

King County Medic One and Seattle Fire are at the scene.

It is not known if anyone was hurt.

