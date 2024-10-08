Local

Traffic snarled in Seattle’s I-5 express lanes after 4-vehicle crash

By Colleen West, KIRO 7 News

SEATTLE —

A crash involving four vehicles has slowed traffic to a crawl in the southbound Interstate 5 express lanes Tuesday morning.

Washington State Department of Transportation reported the crash near Mercer Street in downtown Seattle around 7:45 a.m.

Trooper Rick Johnson said the crash involved a semi-truck and three cars.

The four left lanes are blocked.

Injuries were reported and Seattle Fire Department medics were responding.

Drivers in the area should expect delays.

This comes as road closures are expected while Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democratic nominee for vice president, is in town.



