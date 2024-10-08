Traffic snarled in Seattle’s I-5 express lanes after 4-vehicle crash

SEATTLE —



A crash involving four vehicles has slowed traffic to a crawl in the southbound Interstate 5 express lanes Tuesday morning.

Washington State Department of Transportation reported the crash near Mercer Street in downtown Seattle around 7:45 a.m.

Trooper Rick Johnson said the crash involved a semi-truck and three cars.

The four left lanes are blocked.

Injuries were reported and Seattle Fire Department medics were responding.

Drivers in the area should expect delays.

This comes as road closures are expected while Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democratic nominee for vice president, is in town.

Morning!

If you’re headed into the Seattle area today expect delays & unexpected road closures.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democratic nominee for vice president, is in town today, 10/8. US Secret Service manages travel routes & motorcades. Follow @wsdot_traffic for updates ⬇️ https://t.co/u7Wub94Fpa — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) October 8, 2024









