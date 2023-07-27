Local

Traffic backed up for miles in Tukwila during I-405 expansion joint repairs

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Expansion joint repairs on I-405, Tukwila (WSDOT)

TUKWILA, Wash. — Maintenance crews are doing expansion joint repairs in the two right lanes of southbound Interstate 405 Thursday morning.

The repairs, which started around 8:30 a.m., are being done just north of State Route 181.

Shortly before 9 a.m., traffic was backed up for four miles.

The HOV lane is open to all traffic during the work.

Drivers should use alternate routes or be ready for long delays.

