Traffic alert: Westbound I-90 west of I-5 in Seattle closed, emergency crews on scene

Westbound I-90 is closed west of I-5 in Seattle at milepost 3, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported around 12:15 p.m. Monday.

UPDATE: Westbound I-90 to northbound I-5 is closed due to an incident blocking the WB I-90 off-ramp to 4th Ave S in #Seattle.



The NB I-5 off-ramp to Edgar Martinez Dr and the SB I-5 off-ramp to 4th Ave S are closed. Seek alt routes @SDOTtraffic https://t.co/7B4cOBbZ1d pic.twitter.com/DumXx4mwgc — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) January 5, 2026

The road is closed due to an “incident,” according to a news release from WSDOT.

The westbound I-90 off-ramp to Fourth Avenue South, the northbound I-5 off-ramp to Edgar Martinez Drive, and the southbound I-5 off-ramp to Fourth Avenue South are also closed.

Emergency crews are at the scene, but there is no estimated time for reopening.

“People should expect delays in the area and seek alternate routes,” WSDOT stated.

Drivers can keep up with traffic on the agency’s Travel Center Map.

