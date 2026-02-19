Trader Joe’s expanding to new Washington city for first time

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Trader Joe’s has announced it is opening up its first location in Woodinville to add to its collection of nearly 30 stores across Washington.

The newest Trader Joe’s grocery store will be located inside a shopping center at 14035 N.E. Woodinville Duvall Road, Trader Joe’s announced.

“We’ve consulted our maps and compass and have found a terrific location for a store in Woodinville, Washington,” Trader Joe’s stated. “We are proud to be joining the neighborhood and to continue our commitment to providing nourishment to the surrounding communities through our Neighborhood Shares program.”

Woodinville store set to open in 2026, exact date still TBD

While Trader Joe’s did not provide an exact opening date for its store, the Woodinville mayor, Mike Millman, did previously announce that the grocery store would open between late 2025 and early 2026.

“Trader Joe’s coming to Woodinville, it’s true! We have been working on this for a long time! Opening late 25 early 26,” Millman stated in May 2025.

Additional details about the grocery store’s opening in Woodinville will be released as they become available.

“Our crew is working hard so we can open our doors in 2026,” Trader Joe’s stated. “We’ll continue to post new details about the store and its opening here, so please check back for updates!”

The latest Trader Joe’s to open in Washington was in Lacey in November 2025, with the company also expanding further with another store in Seattle in April and one in Bellingham in May.

In February alone, the company announced eight other store openings across the country, including stores in Kansas, Florida, Arizona, Georgia, New York, Connecticut, and two in Louisiana.

