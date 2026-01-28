Toy gun triggers police response at Black Diamond Elementary School

ENUMCLAW, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

There were reports of a gun on campus at Black Diamond Elementary School Monday. Luckily, it was a toy.

KIRO Newsradio tipsters initially thought the weapon was real and expressed their concerns.

Enumclaw School District staff confirm that what was brought to school was a 3D-printed toy gun. It was not functional and posed no threat.

“A recess supervisor discovered the toy gun after witnessing the student holding it during recess. The staff member escorted the student to the office, where the toy was confiscated. Law enforcement was not called. However, they were arriving for their regularly scheduled visit to play four-square with students during recess,” Jessica McCartney, a district spokesperson, stated.

“They also examined the toy and agreed it did not pose a threat. The student’s parents/guardians were contacted, and district policies were followed appropriately. Following the incident, students in the class were asked about the toy, and some reported that it had been shown to other students earlier in the day,” she continued.

Black Diamond Police Commander Brian Martinez said it was very clearly identifiable as a toy. He said it was made of gray plastic and shot small discs. He emphasized that there was no need for a large law enforcement response, and there was never any fear that a real weapon was on campus.

Black Diamond Elementary School following ‘normal’ disciplinary procedures

The school is following “normal” disciplinary procedures in dealing with the student who brought the toy gun to class. Staff said administrators also contacted the child’s parents.

They say the school is sending reminders home to parents not to allow their students to bring weapons or even toy weapons to class.

The following letter went home to families after the incident:

“Dear Black Diamond Elementary Families,

I am writing to inform you of a safety incident that occurred at school. Today, a student brought a 3D-printed toy gun to campus. It was reported that the item was shown to other students on the bus and later on the playground.

School staff and local law enforcement responded immediately once the concern was brought to our attention, and the item was secured. We are working with the student’s family and following district policies appropriately.

We encourage our families to remind students that at no time is it acceptable to bring any items that resemble weapons, real or imitation, to school. We take all safety concerns seriously and appreciate the vigilance of our students and staff.

We ask that you also take time to talk with your child about the importance of reporting concerns to a trusted adult right away if they see or hear something that feels unsafe. Even when an object appears to be a toy, it is critical that students communicate concerns immediately so adults can respond and keep everyone safe.

Thank you for your continued partnership in supporting a safe learning environment for all students. If you have questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact the school.

Sincerely, Deserae Bull, Principal"

