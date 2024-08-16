Toxic algae warning issued for two lakes in Pierce County

PIERCE COUNTY - — The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department is warning people to stay away from Spanaway Lake and Ohop Lake because of toxic algae.

The health department sampled the lakes on August 12 and 13 and found unsafe levels for people and pets.

The water will be tested again next week.

Meantime, signs have been posted at both lakes to warn people visiting the lake.

Toxic algae, also known as cyanobacteria, occurs naturally in lakes. The health department says it can form a scum layer that looks like green pea soup on the water. It can also occur in different colors.

If you have been in water with toxic algae and are experiencing any of the following symptoms, the health department says you should see your medical provider:

Muscle weakness

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Nausea

