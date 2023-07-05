Women who walk the streets in Seattle say it’s now more dangerous

In a story you’ll only see on KIRO7, women who work as prostitutes in North Seattle came out of the shadows to tell their stories.
They spoke to Dave Wagner about their fears, and exposed why they say a recent step to clean up the industry has made the streets overcrowded -- and much more dangerous.
More news from KIRO 7
- Two men shot at Kent scrap metal yard
- Seattle adding public toilet to Ballard park for $550,000
- Washington gun initiative passes
- Jurors convict dad under an hour in baby's diaper rash death
- Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com
Cox Media Group