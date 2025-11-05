TOMORROW: KIRO 7 Investigates lag time between complaints against doctors and discipline

WASHINGTON — Investigating complaints into doctors can take months or years, a KIRO 7 investigation found, allowing them to continue operating on patients in the meantime.

When these doctors move states, it can take additional time for discipline to catch up.

“The states do not work very well together,” medical malpractice attorney Gary Samms said. “They are slow to report findings or conclusions from one state to the next.”

KIRO 7 spent a year investigating one case where one local doctor faced complaints for several years before she was ultimately disciplined. We reviewed thousands of documents related to claims against her and spoke to one of her former patients.

“If I can be the voice for just one person,” said former patient Desiree Knight. “Just so that this doesn’t happen to somebody else.”

