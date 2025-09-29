Tolling begins today on SR-509 in SeaTac

SEATAC, Wash. — Starting today, drivers should expect a toll on the new State Route 509 expressway in SeaTac.

How much will it cost?

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), as of 5 a.m. Monday, September 29, two-axle vehicles using the expressway between Interstate 5 and 24th Avenue South with a valid Good To Go! account and pass will be charged a toll ranging from $1.20 to $2.40, depending on the time of day.

Vehicles with three or more axles will pay higher rates depending on the number of axles.

WSDOT assured travelers that everyone can use the new expressway, but travelers with a Good To Go! account and pass will pay the lowest toll rate. If the vehicle isn’t linked to a Good To Go! account, a toll bill will be mailed at a higher rate – $2 more for each trip.

Where is the toll?

Tolls are collected near the new I-5 on- and off-ramps, and there are no carpool exemptions.

The first mile of the expressway opened at the end of June. Two additional miles are expected to open in 2028, extending SR-509 from where it currently ends at South 188th Street to 24th Avenue South in SeaTac.

WSDOT confirmed that all routes that existed before the expressway opened will continue to be free to use, and only the new portion of SR-509 will be tolled.

What will the toll pay for?

This toll will the cover the costs of operating and maintaining the new road, as well as fund the current and future construction work planned as part of the WSDOT Puget Sound Gateway Program.

Toll revenue is required to fund $213.2 million of the Gateway project’s $2.83 billion budget, according to WSDOT.

How to get Good To Go!

Travelers can sign up for a Good To Go! account and get a free sticker pass at GoodToGo509.com while supplies last.

Learn more about Good To Go! accounts here.

