TJ Maxx opening new location next week in Kent with new 25,000-square-foot store

KENT, Wash. — TJ Maxx has announced it will open its newest location in Kent on May 14 inside a more than 25,000-square-foot store.

The Kent store will be located at Canyon Ridge Plaza, at 26015 104th Avenue S.E., in Kent, the company announced.

“We’re thrilled to be in the Kent community,” Nancy Carpenter, President of TJ Maxx, said. “We look forward to providing local shoppers with an ever-changing selection of high-quality merchandise at exceptional value so they can express their true ‘maxx’ selves.”

New TJ Maxx debuts with extended grand-opening hours, $10K charity donation

TJ Maxx highlighted various characteristics that make the Kent store unique, such as an easy-to-shop layout, a single-line checkout queue for faster checkout times, and bright, spacious dressing rooms.

“With amazing deals on brand-name and designer fashion, accessories, jewelry, home, beauty, and more, shoppers in Kent can get the quality goods they deserve and on-trend styles they crave, all at prices they love at the latest TJ Maxx store,” TJ Maxx stated.

On opening day, the TJ Maxx will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. in honor of its grand opening; then hours will revert back to normal, Monday through Sunday, from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The TJ Maxx store in Kent was formerly located at 25406 104th Avenue S.E., and is now relocating to its new store inside the Canyon Ridge Plaza.

Along with bringing thousands of top brands and designers from across the world to Kent, TJ Maxx will also contribute to the local community by donating $10,000 to Habitat for Humanity Seattle-King County.

TJ Maxx noted it is one of the nation’s largest off-price retailers with more than 1,300 stores across 49 states and Puerto Rico.

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

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