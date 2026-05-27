Local

Tiny kitten rescued from vehicle’s rear suspension in Gig Harbor

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Gig Harbor kitten rescue
By KIRO 7 News Staff

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — The Gig Harbor Fire Department rescued a tiny kitten from a vehicle’s rear suspension.

According to the department, the kitten ran into traffic and then climbed inside.

“Not our typical extrication call,” they said.

Engine 52 responded and safely rescued the tiny passenger with help from the police department and Eagle Tire.

The kitten was okay and the department says it found its forever home.

The department shared video of the rescue:

©2026 Cox Media Group

0


Most Read