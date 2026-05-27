Tiny kitten rescued from vehicle’s rear suspension in Gig Harbor

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — The Gig Harbor Fire Department rescued a tiny kitten from a vehicle’s rear suspension.

According to the department, the kitten ran into traffic and then climbed inside.

“Not our typical extrication call,” they said.

Engine 52 responded and safely rescued the tiny passenger with help from the police department and Eagle Tire.

The kitten was okay and the department says it found its forever home.

The department shared video of the rescue:

Not our typical extrication call. After running into traffic, a kitten hid inside a vehicle’s rear suspension. Engine 52 responded and safely rescued the tiny passenger with help from GHPD and Eagle Tire. The kitten was unharmed and may have even found its forever home. pic.twitter.com/fGHbRLRrTj — GigHarborFire (@GigHarborFire) May 27, 2026

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