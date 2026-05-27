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State officials, agencies react to Longview chemical plant implosion

By Brittany Perry, KIRO 7 News
Chemical tank rupture LONGVIEW, WASHINGTON - MAY 26: Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson addresses reporters outside the Nippon Dynawave Packaging facility during a press conference following a fatal chemical storage tank failure on May 26, 2026 in Longview, Washington. One person was killed, while 10 others were injured, and nine employees remain unaccounted for following a catastrophic storage tank failure involving corrosive "white liquor" at the paper mill Tuesday morning. (Photo by Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) (Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images)
By Brittany Perry, KIRO 7 News

LONGVIEW, Wash. — One person is confirmed dead, nine people are missing, and nine more are injured after a vat containing hundreds of thousands of gallons of dangerous chemicals failed at the Nippon Dynawave packaging plant in Longview on Tuesday morning. According to fire officials, a tank containing a highly acidic chemical called white liquor ruptured.

At least ten people were taken to nearby hospitals, including eight employees and one firefighter, LFD said. Nine employees remained unaccounted for as of Tuesday night, according to Longview Fire. Officials state that crews are on a recovery mission for those nine employees, rather than a rescue.

Reactions poured in from Washington state lawmakers and officials on Tuesday afternoon and into Wednesday:

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