State officials, agencies react to Longview chemical plant implosion

LONGVIEW, Wash. — One person is confirmed dead, nine people are missing, and nine more are injured after a vat containing hundreds of thousands of gallons of dangerous chemicals failed at the Nippon Dynawave packaging plant in Longview on Tuesday morning. According to fire officials, a tank containing a highly acidic chemical called white liquor ruptured.

At least ten people were taken to nearby hospitals, including eight employees and one firefighter, LFD said. Nine employees remained unaccounted for as of Tuesday night, according to Longview Fire. Officials state that crews are on a recovery mission for those nine employees, rather than a rescue.

Reactions poured in from Washington state lawmakers and officials on Tuesday afternoon and into Wednesday:

My gratitude goes to the Longview Fire Department and all the first responders who arrived at the Nippon Dynawave Packaging Company this morning to respond to the explosion.



My heart go out to the families of those killed and injured by this terrible blast. These families will… — Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (@RepMGP) May 26, 2026

My heart is with everyone who lost a loved one today & the workers injured from the implosion at Nippon Dynawave in Longview.



I'm grateful for the heroism of the first responders and health care workers on the frontlines of this disaster. pic.twitter.com/z9agy5LFpb — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) May 26, 2026

Tonight I heard directly from local officials about their response to the tragic Nippon plant tank failure.



I want to reiterate—my heart goes out to the victims and their loved ones.



To the Longview community: I’m ready to offer any support I can every step of the way. pic.twitter.com/D57KsSeQuD — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) May 27, 2026

I am devastated by reports of fatalities following today’s chemical explosion at the Nippon Dynawave Packaging Co. facility in Longview. My heart is with the workers, families, and entire Longview community as they wait for updates about their loved ones. I’m grateful to the… https://t.co/ZtpEjYhgEj — Sen. Maria Cantwell (@SenatorCantwell) May 26, 2026

I am praying for the Longview community in the wake of this tragic news. My heart goes out to the impacted families and loved ones, and to the brave first responders at the frontlines.https://t.co/BkqF23Wgfj — Rep. Kim Schrier, M.D. (@RepKimSchrier) May 26, 2026

My heart goes out to the loved ones of those who lost their lives today in the tragic accident in Longview. My thoughts are with the entire Longview community — especially the workers, first responders, and all those still waiting for news about their loved ones. — Commissioner of Public Lands Dave Upthegrove (@CPL_Dave) May 26, 2026

Our hearts are with our AWPPW family in Longview impacted by this tragedy, and our firefighter, EMS, and healthcare siblings who are actively responding to this unfolding situation. pic.twitter.com/y6nbmBhjFQ — Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO (@WAAFLCIO) May 26, 2026

We have investigators on the scene of the incredibly tragic implosion in Longview today, and our thoughts are with the workers and families that this has impacted. — Labor & Industries (@lniwa) May 26, 2026

I want the public to know the extent of the coordination that's going on between the local, state, and federal government regarding the tank failure in Longview. Everybody is working very hard together in full cooperation to help us get through this challenging time.



At the… — Governor Bob Ferguson (@GovBobFerguson) May 27, 2026

Our thoughts and our prayers are with everyone impacted by this tragedy. My full remarks in Longview today on our state's response. pic.twitter.com/bG7x8dN4KK — Governor Bob Ferguson (@GovBobFerguson) May 27, 2026

On behalf of the people of Washington state, I want the Longview community to know that we stand with you. pic.twitter.com/l57QAhMKnK — Governor Bob Ferguson (@GovBobFerguson) May 27, 2026

My heart goes out to the workers and families affected by yesterday's tragic chemical explosion in Longview. I stand with the people of southwest Washington and fully support the community's efforts to get the answers and support they deserve. I am grateful for the first… pic.twitter.com/ZUdz9IZTvf — Rep. Adam Smith (@RepAdamSmith) May 27, 2026

My thoughts are with the survivors and families of those deceased or missing in the Longview chemical plant implosion. As we learn more about this tragedy, I’m grateful for the first responders and reflecting on the powerful images of the community’s rapid response to the… — Attorney General Nick Brown (@AGOWA) May 27, 2026

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