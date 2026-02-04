Thurston County Sheriff’s Office and SWAT execute ‘high-risk’ search warrant

Thurston County Sheriff’s deputies and SWAT teams executed a “high-risk search warrant” at an address along Durgin Road SE on Wednesday morning.

According to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, this operation involves TCSO SWAT, including local partner agencies, and is not connected to any immigration enforcement activity.

Drivers were asked to please use alternate routes while the operation is in progress.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

©2026 Cox Media Group