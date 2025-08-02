Thurston County sheriff assaulted during DUI arrest

Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders was allegedly assaulted by a DUI suspect who threw a drink in his face and grabbed him by the throat.

The drink blinded the sheriff for a few seconds, as he scuffled with the man and struggled to subdue him with a taser.

This all started when Sanders was on patrol on Steilacoom Road. and noticed a man driving a white utility pickup truck with no taillights, going 53 miles per hour in a 35 zone.

The sheriff says he witnessed the driver nearly rear-end another car, and then pass the other vehicle in a no-pass zone.

Sanders deployed his emergency lights and siren, but the driver didn’t pull over, and instead sped off.

Eventually, Sheriff Sanders followed the suspect to the driveway of the suspect’s home.

When the DUI suspect exited his truck with a drink in his hand, video from the sheriff’s body camera appears to show the man didn’t realize he was being pursued by law enforcement, and started heading into his house.

Tonight, I observed a white work truck with no lights on traveling 53mph in a 35mph zone down Steilacoom Rd. The truck nearly rear ended another car, passed that car in a no pass zone, then sped off. I attempted a traffic stop, however the driver refused to pull over. The driver fled all the way to their driveway, at which point they got out of the truck with a drink in their hand. The driver refused to cooperative or follow any commands. The driver then tried to run inside their house. When I grabbed ahold of them, they doused me in the face and eyes with what smelled like sweet liquor, at which point a fight ensued. The first portion of the fight I wasn’t able to see clearly. The suspect grabbed ahold of my vest, turning my radio off and ripping my lapel mic off my vest. At one point, the suspect grabbed ahold of my throat. A taser was deployed, but due to the extremely close proximity, it failed. A nearby neighbor saw the fight and ran over, and we took the suspect down onto the ground. The suspect continued to fight as K9 Asher arrived, and K9 Asher bit him on the ear. Once the suspect was bitten, he surrendered. Ultimately, he ended up in the WRAP restraint system due to continued threats of violence and resistance. A warrant was granted to obtain blood from the suspect to be tested for intoxicants. The suspect was transported to the hospital for medical clearance, and will then be booked for the following crimes: Reckless driving, DUI, felony assault on a peace officer, obstructing, resisting arrest, fail to obey a police officer signaling a traffic stop, and driving on a suspended license. The family advised they tried to give the suspect a ride home from an event but he refused, and he didn’t have permission to drive their family company vehicle. Due to the fact the family needed the truck to earn their living, the decision was made not to impound the vehicle. The neighbor who aided me was awarded a Sheriff challenge coin for their swift assistance. Posted by Sheriff Sanders on Saturday, August 2, 2025

In the audio from the sheriff’s body cam, you can hear Sanders order the suspect to put his hands up, to put his drink down, and to listen to his instructions.

But the driver refused.

He repeated that he was on private property, inferring that the sheriff did not have the right to make an arrest, and refused to cooperate or follow any commands.

In a statement released on Facebook, Sheriff Sanders writes:

“The driver then tried to run inside their house. When I grabbed a hold of them, they doused me in the face and eyes with what smelled like sweet liquor, at which point a fight ensued. The first portion of the fight I wasn’t able to see clearly.”

The sheriff reports the suspect then allegedly grasped at his vest, turning his emergency radio off and ripping a lapel microphone from his vest.

"At one point, the suspect grabbed a hold of my throat,” Sanders reported. “A taser was deployed, but due to the extremely close proximity, it failed. A nearby neighbor saw the fight and ran over, and we took the suspect down onto the ground.”

Backup deputies soon arrived, including a K-9 unit with a dog named “Asher.”

The suspect continued to fight as Asher arrived and bit him on the ear.

Once the suspect was bitten, he gave up.

But he continued to resist and make threats against the officers.

Deputies eventually deployed what’s called a “WRAP” restraint system, which uses a locking shoulder harness.

It’s designed to protect officers as well as those who resist arrest, reducing the possibility of injury.

Family members say they had offered to drive the suspect home from an event earlier in the evening, but he refused.

They also said he did not have permission to drive the family’s company vehicle.

The sheriff says a decision was made not to impound the truck for evidence.

The arresting officers obtained a warrant for a blood test to be taken from the suspect, to be tested for alcohol and drugs.

He was transported to a hospital, then was expected to be booked into jail.

Deputies say he is likely to be charged with several crimes, including Reckless Driving, DUI, Felony Assault on a Peace Officer, Obstructing, Resisting Arrest, Failure to Obey a Police Officer Signaling a Traffic Stop, and Driving with a Suspended License.

Sheriff Sanders says he awarded the helpful neighbor who assisted with the arrest of the suspect with Sheriff Challenge Coin.

