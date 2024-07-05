Thurston County opens cooling centers during extreme heat weather event

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — On Friday, July 5, Thurston County Public Health and Social Services opened cooling centers to anyone looking to get out of the heat through July 9.

With projected forecasts from the National Weather Center (NWS) calling for temperatures in the 90s, the county has decided to activate its cooling centers.

Centers will open at various locations across Thurston County to reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses.

The following community partner locations are available:

Hawks Prairie Timberland Library is in operation daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 8205 Martin Way E., Suite B, Lacey 98516. Limited seating is available

Lacey Timberland Library is open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 500 College St. SE, Lacey 98503

Olympia Timberland Library is open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 313 8th Ave SE, Olympia 98501

Rainier Senior Center is available as needed at 108 Michigan St S., Rainier 98576. Call for more information (360) 292-5363

Tenino Timberland Library is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 172 Central Ave W., Tenino 98589

Tumwater Timberland Library is open Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 7023 New Market St., Tumwater 98501

Yelm Timberland Library is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 210 Prairie Park St., Yelm 98597

Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center is open Sunday from 12:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m., Monday 8 a.m.- 7:30 p.m., Tuesday 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 6757 Pacific Ave SE, Lacey 98503

In addition, the county’s homeless service providers will have additional services for those living outdoors to stay hydrated and protected from the elements.

The following shelter options will be available through Sunday:

Union Gospel Mission for single adults

Community Youth Services is available for youth ages 18-24

Cooling center for families at Family Support Center, 3545 7th Ave SW., Suite 200. Monday - Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Emotional support pets are allowed but must be leashed or kenneled

Community partners are accepting donations of water, sunscreen, aloe, sports drinks, hats and snacks at Sergio’s Place during hours of operation on Saturday and Sunday.

More information on available shelters can be obtained by contacting the Thurston County Shelter Hotline at 1-844-628-7343.

To find community resources nearby, visit Washington 211.

