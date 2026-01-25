Thurston County offering warm shelters with freezing weekend weather

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Thurston County Public Health and Social Services has issued a Hazardous Weather Advisory due to freezing temperatures and posted information about several warm shelters around the county.

Temperatures dipped into the mid-20s early Sunday morning but is expected to warm up early in the week.

The full list of shelters includes:

Families with children:

Pear Blossom Place - 837 7th Ave. Olympia 98501, (360) 628-7343. Call for availability. Open 24/7 for all families with children under 18 or pregnant people & partner. All genders and service animals welcome - 30 beds.

Main Campus Shelter - operated by Family Support Center, 3525 7th Ave. SW Olympia 98502, (360) 628-7343). Call for availability Open 24/7 for all families with children under 18 or pregnant people & partner. All genders and service animals welcome - 10 beds.

SafePlace Olympia - 521 Legion Way SE, Olympia, WA 98501, (360) 754-6300 - Open 24/7 to survivors fleeing intimate partner violence - 23 beds

Adults without children

Interfaith Works Shelter at Unity Commons, - 161 Pattison St. NE Olympia 98501 1-844-628-7343. No walk-ins, Call for intake, Open 24/7 for single adults, all genders, couples and pets. Prioritized populations: women, people over 50 and people with a disability - 52 beds.

Drexel House Shelter - operated by Catholic Community Services: 604 Devoe St. SE Olympia 98501 (360) 753-3340. No walk-ins. Call for intake: 1-844-628-7343 Open 24/7 for single men - 16 beds.

Union Gospel Mission - 413 Franklin St. NE #A Olympia 98506 (360) 709-9725. Nightly check in at 7:00 p.m.. Lights out by 9:00 p.m. Lights on at 4:30 a.m. Breakfast 6:30-7:30 a.m. For single adults of all genders. Service animals welcome - 46 beds.

Salvation Army - Center of Hope - 808 5th Ave. SE Olympia 98501 (360) 352-8596, press 1. No walk-ins. Call for intake: (360) 352-8596, press 1 Open 24/7 for single adults of all genders. Lunch served Mon-Sat 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. and Dinner served Mon - Sat 5 - 6 p.m - 40 beds.

St. Michael / Sacred Heart - (360) 870-9613 COLD WEATHER SEASON ONLY: November 1 - March 31. Do not go to church directly - 14 beds.

Youth and young adults

Community Youth Services (CYS) - 520 Pear St. SE Olympia 98501 (360) 918-7879. Call to sign up: (360) 918-7879 Sign up daily starting at 9:00 a.m. Open nightly for youth and young adults ages 24 and under from 9 p.m. - 9 a.m - 18 beds.

