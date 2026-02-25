Thurston County man prohibited from owning firearms charged after 3D-printed guns seized from truck

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

A 47-year-old Lewis County man was charged with unlawfully possessing firearms on Tuesday due to previous convictions that prohibit him from possessing them.

Michael Lee Draper is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a previous conviction in 2009, where Draper was sentenced to 13 years in prison for unlawfully possessing firearms, including a stolen firearm, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced.

The DOJ noted Draper was also under active investigation for theft from his former employer, the Cowlitz Indian Tribe. Draper currently faces five state counts of first-degree theft in Lewis County.

On Jan. 22, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office was pursuing a truck driven by Draper for reckless driving, according to records filed in the case. The truck eventually crashed through a fence on a rural property, and a passenger was taken into custody at the scene.

Draper fled from law enforcement but was soon located by a Washington State Patrol (WSP) surveillance aircraft and taken into custody in a muddy and wooded ravine.

Investigators discovered that Draper was actively under investigation for making fraudulent purchases using the credit accounts of his former employer. A portion of Draper’s purchases was recovered from the back of the truck.

Additionally, law enforcement found two polymer firearms in the truck, a handgun and an assault rifle-style firearm. Both of the guns were said to be “ghost guns,” which are firearms without serial numbers and are manufactured using a 3D printer.

The truck also contained drug paraphernalia and what was suspected to be crystal methamphetamine.

Draper has been in state custody in Thurston County until he appeared in court on Tuesday for the federal charge.

The DOJ noted that unlawful possession of a firearm is punishable by up to 15 years in prison, no more than three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

