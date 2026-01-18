Thurston County K9s catch 2 armed taggers and car chase suspects

Thurston County, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff’s Department’s K-9 unit says that two of their K-9s caught three armed taggers who pulled guns during a fight.

K9 Igo and K9 Mac tracked down five of the six suspects involved in the fight after everyone ran away.

Two suspects were found hiding in a wooded area.

One suspect was found after a deputy ran into them.

Two additional suspects were found by K9 Mac, assisted by a drone.

K9 Igo also found two guns as well.

The K9 Mac later helped Mason County deputies locate suspects in a car chase after they crashed in Grays Harbor County.

Two suspects were tracked down by K9 Mac while they were hiding in a wooded area.

The third called 911 to surrender because he was scared that K9 Mac would bite him.

