Thurston County Jail at ‘max capacity’ for women. What does that mean?

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders says the jail is running out of space for women.

As a result, the sheriff’s office has put booking restrictions in place.

“TCSO Corrections Deputies have made use of every possible available inhabitable space in the jail to house these inmates, including the transfer unit and the video court area,” Sheriff Sanders said.

Neither was designed to be a permanent living space.

So, what does this mean?

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office will continue to enter the warrants. However, if the warrant is not on the list below of confirmable offenses, the warrant will be ignored and not confirmed:

• Domestic violence assault

• Domestic violence order violation

• Violent felonies

Warrants that do not meet this threshold will not be accepted. Those crimes include, but are not limited to:

Burglary 2nd degree

Auto theft

Property damage

Felony harassment threats to kill

Hit and run with injury

Arson 2nd degree

Fraud

Impersonation

Theft

Drug dealing

Probable cause arrests are not impacted at this time.

“Failing to enact these restrictions would place the county in a high liability scenario, with risk of harm being placed on both staff and inmates alike,” Sheriff Sanders said.

When conditions improve, Sheriff Sanders said the restrictions will be lifted. If conditions deteriorate, restrictions will be applied to probable cause arrests as well.

The county is looking into solutions for the space shortages.

