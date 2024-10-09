Thurston County Humane Society donates 22,000 pounds of pet food to those in need

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Dog food prices have soared in recent years, with a staggering increase of nearly 24% in 2024 compared to January 2021, according to ‘Pet Food Industry’ a site that tracks prices and trends.

The Thurston County Humane is lending a hand – or paw if you will – to pet owners who are struggling to afford food for their animals.

The shelter says it’s donated over 22,000 pounds of dog and cat food to the Thurston County Food Bank, purchased from its partners at Costco.

“These partnerships have helped many members of our community better care for and feed their furry friends,” Thurston County Humane Society said in a news release.

The program has been around for 7 years now.

The food is purchased through donations from the community.

If you are interested in donating, click here.

