Thurston County deputy pulls over 2 stolen vehicles during 1 shift; both suspects allegedly had meth

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — A Thurston County Sheriff’s Office deputy recovered two different stolen vehicles on separate traffic stops during the same shift, according to Sheriff Sanders.

The sheriff said the South County deputy recovered a stolen vehicle and a stolen motorcycle during the two individual traffic stops.

At around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, the deputy ran the plate of a motorcycle in the Rochester area. The bike came back with a stolen hit out of Thurston County. The rider, who reportedly had an active warrant out for their arrest, was taken into custody without incident.

While searching the suspect, the deputy found a substance suspected to be methamphetamine. The suspect was booked into jail for possession of a stolen vehicle, UPCS meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

That same day, at around 9:45 p.m., the same deputy stopped a Ford flatbed pickup truck on Old Hwy 99 for driving without license plates. While walking up to the vehicle, the deputy noticed the license plate was on the truck, but bent up so it could not be viewed. After running the plate, dispatch reportedly told the deputy that the truck was also stolen out of Thurston County.

The driver, a convicted felon for attempting to elude and possession of stolen property, was placed under arrest for possession of a stolen vehicle.

The suspect was also found with substances believed to be heroin and meth. The truck, which was stolen from a business one week prior, was returned to the owner.

Sheriff Sanders confirmed this investigation is ongoing.

