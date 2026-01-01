Thurston County deputies make two DUI arrests in one traffic stop

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office made its first DUI arrest for 2026, and it was a two-for-one.

Deputies were looking for a woman accused of causing a deadly head-on crash that happened earlier this week.

She’d just been released from the hospital. Deputies pulled over a car, believing she was the passenger inside. It turns out: they were right.

Deputies say the woman tried to hide drugs from them when they arrested her. The deputies also arrested her driver. They say the person appeared to be high on some kind of drugs.

The arrests happened less than half an hour after the department began its DUI emphasis patrol for New Year’s Eve.

©2026 Cox Media Group