Thurston County deputies chase down speeding car

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) chased down a speeding car and made one arrest early Wednesday morning.

The deputies saw the Bronco speeding 75 mph down Rainier Road in a 50mph zone and quickly followed, with the driver flying down Rich Road to 113th Avenue and blowing through multiple stop signs.

After turning northbound onto Littlerock Road, the pursuing deputy reportedly conducted a successful PIT maneuver just before entering the city of Tumwater.

Two people got out of the “severely wrecked” Bronco and started running from deputies, but the passenger was captured.

The driver escaped, but deputies say he left his ID in the Bronco and was positively identified by deputies. According to TCSO, he was driving with a suspended license and numerous warrants out for his arrest. He will now face criminal charges since there is probable cause to arrest him for eluding.

TCSO spoke directly to the driver in a post about the incident, saying, “If you’re reading this and are realizing you’re the one who left your wallet behind after bailing from your now severely wrecked Bronco, we’re holding onto it for you and you can come pick it up at 2000 Lakeridge Dr SW, Building 3: Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.”

