Thurston County announces countywide fire safety ban starting Saturday

Starting Saturday, Thurston County will initiate a countywide fire safety burn ban due to the current weather and fuel conditions that create a high fire danger.

The ban, announced by the Thurston County Fire Marshal and supported by the Director of Emergency Services, the Department of Natural Resources, and the Olympic Region Clean Air Agency, will apply to all county lands.

The burn ban includes restrictions on residential yard waste burning and all land clearing burns.

Fire officials have noted that similar restrictions during the summer months have significantly reduced the number of brush fires and property damage in recent years.

“The fire safety burn ban is enacted when weather and fire fuel conditions reach a level of danger that may pose a threat to people and their property,” said Fire Marshal Joshua Cummings. “The Department of Natural Resources has raised the fire risk on public lands in our region to ‘high,’ triggering the county’s process to enact the burn ban to minimize the threat of fires.”

Recreational fires are still permitted on private residential properties and in proper fire rings within official county, state, and federal campgrounds.

These fires must be contained in approved concrete, stone, or metal pits typically found in campgrounds.

The burn ban will also allow charcoal briquettes, gas, and propane barbecues.

The Thurston County burn ban will be effective from 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, until Monday, September 30.

