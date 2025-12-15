Thurson deputy tackles motorcycle rider who fled from authorities

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) says a man on a motorcycle was driving recklessly and led deputies on a chase in Olympia early Sunday morning.

At around 1:40 a.m., a TSCO K9 unit tried to pull the motorcyclist over but he reportedly took off at 100 miles per hour onto I-5.

He eventually pulled over and flipped off the deputy before dashcam shows the deputy tackling the man off of his motorcycle, TCSO posted on Facebook.

The sheriff’s office says the man had a warrant out for his arrest for reckless driving and was found with meth in a necklace locket with two pipes in his possession.

He was booked into the Thurston County Jail.

©2025 Cox Media Group