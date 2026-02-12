Thursday at 5:30p- How to prepare for a ‘significant’ tsunami in Washington

WASHINGTON — You’ve heard about Washington’s earthquake risk, but you might not realize Washington is also at risk for a major tsunami.

It could come with little warning, but you can protect yourself by being prepared.

Picture the images of Japan’s devastating 2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami: homes, buildings and cars were carried away by currents.

The event serves as a warning as much as it does a memory: something like, though rare, that could happen here.

Small tsunamis happen frequently. Really large or devastating ones don’t happen that often. When they do, they can cause major problems.

At any given time, Washington estimates that around 175,000 people are within areas at risk of tsunami flooding, as well as key military, transportation and economic infrastructure.

So what should you do to prepare? KIRO 7’s Madeline Ottilie answers that question in a story tonight at 5:30 p.m

