Three WA animal shelters advance to ‘Furry Four’ of March Muttness

Three WA animal shelters have advanced to the ‘Furry Four’ of March Muttness.

2024 champs from Yakima Humane Society have a chance to clinch the title for a second year. They are currently battling the Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary in Arizona.

Adams County Pet Rescue is up against Cody’s Friends, Inc. – also in Arizona.

The winners of these matches will advance to the Championship round.

Everett Animal Shelter is the third to make it to the ‘Furry Four.’ They are in the Second Chance bracket, hoping to raise enough money to beat the Humane Society of St. Lucie Society from Florida.

Teams have until 8 p.m. Saturday to win their round and advance.

The goal is to raise the most amount of money for your shelter. It’s a fun take on the NCAA basketball tournament that helps homeless pets in the process.

If you’d like to participate, you can donate to the participating shelter of your choice by clicking here.





