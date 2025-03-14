3 WA animal shelters advance to ‘Snuggly 16’ for ‘March Muttness’

YAKIMA, Wash. — Three animal shelters in Washington have advanced to the ‘Snuggly 16′ for this year’s ‘March Muttness’ event.

The bracket-style event is a play on basketball’s March Maddness.

The annual competition was created by the Humane Society of Southern Arizona, and this year, four shelters in Washington are participating: Everett Animal Shelter, Motley Zoo Animal Rescue, Yakima Humane Society, and Adams County Pet Rescue.

Shelters from across the country go head-to-head or tail-to-tail to save homeless pets by raising money for their location.

Shelters will make their way through the bracket as they compete to make it to the’ Snuggly 16′ and the ‘Furry 4′, and finally, the Championship Round.

SNUGGLY 16

Last year’s champion, Yakima Humane Society, has a strong chance to win for a second consecutive year.

Currently, they have $4,004 raised and are battling Ten Lives Club from New York, which has raised $2,466.

Adams County Pet Rescue and Motely Zoo Animal Rescue, both in Washington, are battling one another this round.

Adams County is in the lead with #1,353 and Motley Zoo has raised $759.

SECOND CHANCE ROUND

One Washington shelter didn’t make it to the Snuggly 16.

Everett Animal Shelter is in the Second Chance bracket, battling DFW Humane Society from Texas.

Everett has raised $47, and DFW hasn’t raised any money yet.

If you’d like to participate, you can donate to the participating shelter of your choice by clicking here.

